Disease Zavorotnyuk: well-known TV presenter lashed out at the Directors Actresses
To the Directors Anastasia Zavorotnyuk “issues”. This was stated in interview to “Komsomolskaya Pravda” a friend of the actress — TV host Yuri Nikolaev.
“I have a question to everyone who has posted on the Internet his vision of the situation”, — said the broadcaster, adding that he has questions to the Directors of car crash, assures that she has “no problem”.
“What’s really happening — is not clear”, — said Yuri Nikolaev.
He stressed that he does not want to “aggravate” and to talk about the state of Actresses, nothing about him knowing. Among those who do so, the presenter mentioned Andrei Razin and Stanislav Sadalsky.
Last week the press reported that car crash came out of the coma and critical condition, breathing on one’s own, translated in usual chamber. At the same time yesterday, there were reports that the tumor is deemed inoperable, and condition of the actress is stable and hard.
As previously reported “FACTS”. 23-year-old daughter Anastasia Anna has published on his page in the page in the Instagram post, in which he refuted information in the media about her family.
