Disfigured by plastic Vera Alentova scared of fans (photo)
Famous Russian actress, who played the main character in the movie “Moscow does not believe in tears”, Vera Alentova, who has long been interested in anti-aging treatments, scared of fans. The face of 77-year-old actress has changed a lot, obviously, after plastic surgery.
Alentova, along with her husband, film Director Vladimir Menshov appeared at the opening of a memorial plaque in honor of Alexei Batalov, who played Gosha in “Moscow does not believe in tears”. The face of the actress bears little resemblance to the beloved heroine Catherine Tikhomirov. Fans believe that the actress just did not know.
