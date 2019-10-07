Disgusting smell: the plane made an emergency landing due to fruit on Board
A passenger plane of airline Air Canada Rouge made an emergency landing due to unbearable odour on Board. This writes Lenta.Ru.
The incident occurred in the aircraft Boeing-767 EN route from Montreal (Canada) to Vancouver (Canada). When the crew felt a terrible stench, they tried to establish its source, but they failed. The smell quickly spread throughout the cabin, and the pilots had to request an emergency landing.
The plane carrying 245 passengers and 8 crew members, returned safely to the departure airport in Montreal. It turned out that the source of the unbearable stench was durians (fruit from Southeast Asia that is known for its characteristic smell and not allowed in public transport in all of Asia). Fruits were carrying a passenger in the front of the plane.