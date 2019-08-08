Dishonoureth the father: the youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger disappoint fans of movie star excess…
The paparazzi photographed the youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver in the company’s 63-year-old mother and older sister, Katherine, who recently married the actor Chris Pratt. Together they family had lunch at one of the restaurants in the suburbs of Los Angeles. 21-year-old Christopher Schwarzenegger came home to California for the holidays. In 2016, he enrolled at the University of Michigan.
The son of “iron Arnie”, dressed in baggy jeans, a cream colored and blue t-shirt, has disappointed fans of the movie star their appearance. Fans of Arnold considered that his son dishonoureth the father overweight and rasplyvsheysya figure. And I think that he ought to exercise — for example, star dads, and brothers.
Christopher and Maria
Christopher with his mother and sister
Christopher and Catherine
At the age of 13 years, Christopher had an accident. He was riding on the surfboard and fell awkwardly, with the result that he broke several ribs and collapsed a lung, landed in the intensive care unit. Perhaps this incident discourage Schwarzenegger-younger hunting for an active pastime. In any case, he from year to year, getting fat and not trying to fight it.
Arnold and Maria have four children. In addition to Christopher and 29-year-old Kathryn, they also have a 28-year-old Christina and 25-year-old Patrick, who is reputed to be handsome, works as a model and actor and has his own business.
Maria with the children in 2017
Arnold and Patrick
In addition, the star of “Terminator” is the illegitimate son of Joseph, which gave birth to the housekeeper Mildred Baena of. Joseph Baena is five days younger than Christopher Schwarzenegger. After Maria, years later, learned about her husband’s infidelity, their marriage broke up (although officially a couple, after parting in 2011, still haven’t terminated it officially).
Arnold unequivocally acknowledged the child and takes an active part in his life. Schwarzenegger is conducting with Joseph, who followed in the footsteps of his father and was engaged in bodybuilding, a lot of time. Photos of them together constantly flashed in the media. At the same time in the company of Christopher actor can be seen very rarely.
Arnold and Joseph
In the new issue of the newspaper "FAKTY" in the near future on the website will be an exclusive interview with Arnold Schwarzenegger.
