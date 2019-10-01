Disinfectants for hands to protect from the flu
Japanese scientists have found that popular disinfectant hand sanitizers do not provide protection against the flu. And for its discovery the man simply thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water.
Many doctors and patients are actively using disinfectants for handwashing based on alcohol in order to neutralize the possible viruses with which they come in contact. For example, it is believed that these means reliably protect against infection by influenza virus. However, new data obtained by researchers from the University of Kyoto Prefecture, have shown that these tools do not work. The flu virus remains on the hands, once there with mucus after sneezing. Even if these hands have been treated with a disinfectant.
Observation has shown that even two minutes in a row treatment of hands in a powerful disinfectant based on alcohol do not kill the flu virus, are in the hands, he continues to be alive and capable of conveying. This experiment involved brave volunteers allowed the scientists to put the pieces of the mucus with the influenza virus on your hands in order to try to get rid of the most common ways. For example, they rubbed disinfectant based on alcohol in hand for 4 minutes, and only the very long duration of the procedure still led to the death of a nasty virus.
But don’t be sad, because in order to get rid of flu virus on hands, we in reality don’t need 4 minutes in a row to wipe his funds on the basis of alcohol. Use warm water and antibacterial soap. Experiments have shown that just 30 seconds of hand washing with soap under warm water enough to kill the flu.