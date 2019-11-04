Dismissed “your”: the main trainer of “Bavaria” was shown the door (photo, video)
After the crushing defeat of the “Bavaria” in the match of German Bundesliga on the field “Eintracht” (1:5) bosses the Munich club sacked head coach Niko Kovac (pictured). In fairness, we note that after removal from the field of Jerome Boateng, the German Champions with 9 minutes played with ten men.
Ironically, it is from the camp of the team from Frankfurt 48-year-old Niko Kovac, who was born in West Berlin in a family of Croatian guest workers, came (with brother Robert) to the most titled club of Germany last summer.
Under the guidance of former player and coach of the Croatian national team, Bayern won the championship, the Cup and the Supercup of Germany. In addition, Kovacs took third place in the percentage of games won in the Bundesliga among all professionals working in the club, except for the acting. The team celebrated success in 66% of matches. Higher only PEP Guardiola (80%) and Carlo Ancelotti (73%).
“I think this is the right decision for the club at the moment. The results and how we played last time, forced me to leave Bayern.
My brother Robert would like to thank the club for the last year and a half. During this time we won three trophies. It was a good time. I wish the club all the best”, — quotes Niko kovač official website of FC Bayern.
45-year-old Robert Kovacs and 48-year-old Niko Kovac
For the next match against Olympiakos in the Champions League and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga team will prepare the assistant coach Hans flick.
Note that in the group of League of Champions “Bavaria” confidently takes the first place (5 points advantage over Tottenham), but in the Bundesliga after 10 rounds is only fourth, four points behind Borussia mönchengladbach, on one — from “Borussia” from Dortmund and having equal points with the “Leipzig”, “Freiburg” and “Schalke”.
The main candidate for the post of head coach of the Munich giants called the ex-coach of Juventus Massimiliano Allegri.
