Disney could release a remake of the cartoon “Bambi”
Insiders are informed about the high probability that soon Disney can release a remake of the cartoon “Bambi”. According to reports, plan to submit the story in the style of the recently released rethinking the animated film “the lion King”.
The debut of the cartoon “Bambi” was held back in 1942. In the center of the story is the deer have lost their mother, and forced from an early age to learn everything on their own. In this he was helped by other inhabitants of the forest — birds and animals. In the history of the main villain played the hunter who shot the mother of the protagonist. Still among lovers full movies from Disney character, named People, is considered one of the main villains in the history of animation. This story is familiar to generations of viewers, and therefore the likelihood of confirmation of rumors about the upcoming reframing and storytelling with the use of modern technologies can be confirmed.
Probably for the history of representatives of forest fauna to fit the style used by Jon Favreau in the movie “the lion king”. In his interpretation of lost animals cartoon images and began to resemble real wildlife. In addition there are rumors about the desire to make a copy of such Studio hits as “the Black cauldron”, “Hercules” and “the Great mouse detective”.