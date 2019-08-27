Disney has unveiled the teaser trailer for “Star wars: Skywalker. Sunrise”
Monday, of course, the day is heavy, but not fans of the space Saga “Star wars.” The mood of the fans, the Disney Studio has raised a teaser of a new part — “Star wars: Skywalker. Sunrise” (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) is a franchise, hinting to the audience on unexpected plot twists.
Video presented during the event, the Disney D23 Expo, where they introduced other new projects. Now a teaser has appeared online. However, it seems that while the fans should have patience: so the video opens with shots from previous episodes of the “Star wars” sounding VoiceOver of the Hatch.
Behind thousands of generations, but this is your battle,
— said the hero.
In the new film Rey, and Kyle Wren will meet in the middle of a war-torn planet, ready to fight. The main villain in the new film will be Emperor Palpatine — it can be seen on the new poster for the film.
Miss the premiere of the clearly not — “Skywalker. Sunrise” will be the last film in the series “Star wars” for the next few years in the development of this Saga is supposed to take a break. This became known from the Disney President Robert iger.
According to his statement, the audience is a little tired of new movies. So, for example, spin-offs “Han Solo: Star wars. Of history” (Solo: A Star Wars Story, 2018) and “Rogue-one. Star wars: Stories” (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) grossed less than expected and was not appreciated by the critics.
The franchise needs to return to the big screen in 2022 — the story entrusted to the creators of the TV series “Game of thrones” (Game Of Thrones) David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. Well, the film “Skywalker. Sunrise”, which will be the third in a new trilogy, which also includes the films “the Awakening forces” (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and “the Last Jedi” (Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi).