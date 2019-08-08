Disney restarts “home Alone”, “night at the Museum” and other cult comedies
It became known that Disney will restart the cult Comedy “home Alone” (Home Alone), “night at the Museum” (Night at the Museum) and others. On this edition of the Hollywood Reporter said the President and CEO of the Walt Disney company Bob iger.
Streaming service Disney+, which will be launched in November, will feature not only the classic Disney films, but several remakes, including “diary of a weakling” (Diary of a Wimpy Kid) and “cheaper” (Cheaper by the Dozen). Previously, the rights belonged to Fox, which in March of this year officially became part of Disney (the deal cost at 71.3 billion dollars).
Details about them yet — for example, it is unknown who will lead the remakes, and what format they come in the form of TV shows or movies. According to the publication, to restart the popular family Comedy the Studio is hoping to attract more audiences to their streaming service.
We also focused on using the extensive library of great movies Fox for further content creation for platforms DTC [Disney + and Hulu],
said iger journalists Deadline.
It is known that the cost of a monthly subscription will be equal to the 12.99 dollar (850 rubles). Possible, details about the paintings Fox will speak at the D23 Expo — the Disney festival, which will take place from August 23-25 at the Anaheim (CA). One of the Central themes will be the launch of the streaming platform.
The movie “home Alone” — the cult Christmas Comedy, which became popular not only in USA but throughout the world: the Christmas holidays have long snake is unthinkable without this picture. The film directed by Chris Columbus, the adventures of a boy whose parents accidentally left me alone in a huge house, was released in 1990 and for many years became the highest-grossing Comedy in the history of US cinema. Later came four more film based on the original story. Movie did Macaulay Culkin, who played the title role, a millionaire and a superstar.