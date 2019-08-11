Disney will shoot a remake of the beloved cartoon older generations
It seems that representatives of the Disney company not seriously interested to improve his previous popular works. So, soon on the big screen will be released adaptation of another beloved cartoon older generations “Lady and the Tramp”.
Over the past few years the film adaptation of famous movies and animated films have gained great popularity. Recently, Disney has presented a remake of “the Lion King”, which gathered a considerable amount in rent for a extremely small period of time. As soon as the newspaper reports People film company will again present new work.
Under the gun turned out to be cartoon “Lady and the Tramp”, which premiered in 1955. As noted in the source, the creators of the picture have already chosen the actors for the main roles. So, Hobo will voice Justin Theroux, and the Lady went to Tessa Thompson.