Disney World offers discounts on tickets: how to get them
Walt Disney World gives visitors the opportunity to purchase discounted tickets, but there is one condition — they need to come to the Park in the afternoon.
15 Aug Disney World introduced its new tickets Mid-Day Magic, designed for guests who don’t mind waiting until 12:00 to visit any of the four major theme parks of the resort, says Fox News.
Tickets Mid-Day Magic valid for entrance after 12:00 and are significantly cheaper than tickets for a full day. However, according to Walt Disney World, discounts will not be permanent: tickets for Mid-Day Magic will be available for use only until December 15, 2019.
One-day Mid-Day Magic also will not be sold. The Park distributes the tickets to the two-day, three-day or four-day packages at a price of $ 176 ($88 per day), 252 dollars ($84 per day) or $ 316 ($79 per day), respectively.
As noted, Disney World two day package Mid-Day Magic on 28 dollars a day cheaper than the standard admission ticket to the Park, and day and four-day packages — cheaper respectively on 28 and 29 USD per day.
Guests will not need to use the tickets in these packages consecutively in days, but they are limited to a certain period of time. In particular, two-day tickets Mid-Day Magic must be used within four days; three-day — within five days; and four days — during the week.
The announcement of new tariffs on tickets to Disney World appeared a few weeks before August 29, the resort will open the area Star Wars: Galaxy”s Edge.
Visit the official website Disney for more information about tickets Mid-Day Magic.