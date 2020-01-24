‘Disneyland’ on the roof: how an immigrant from Ukraine have created a stunning landmark in the United States
The original installation of Dmitry Chilaka on the roof of his garage are one of the most significant creations of folk art in Michigan. Silac died in 2015, but it Disneyland and is still a must-see destination for tourists in Detroit. This writes StateUsa.ru.
Dmitry Siljak, an immigrant from the Ukraine, arrived in the USA in 1950-ies. The man started to assemble the design in his back yard in the 1980s, after his retirement. He has devoted to this hobby for decades, constantly adding new elements to the collection.
Among colored objects is old, new, purchased, hand-made. They piled on the roofs of two connected garages. The collection includes propellers, fans, plastic horses and a massive, hand-jet. Carved wooden men in uniform placed under that resembles a rocket decorated with Christmas garlands.
The rear part of the structure of paintings, framed newspaper clippings with stories about the “Disneyland Hamtramck”, as he called himself Silak, a collage of photos of the author with his creation, frames, wooden objects, like the Statue of Liberty, and soldiers. The Central element is the carousel.
The collection is dominated by blue and yellow, and among the inscriptions in English are the words “Ukraine”, “UPA”, “Bandera”, “Glory to Ukraine” – Silac proud of his origins. He has turned his yard into a work of art. Its design is both a creative interpretation of “Disneyland”, the embodiment of Ukrainian nationalism and a monument to immigration. In the twentieth century the city of Hamtramck was a Ukrainian colony.
First, neighbors and city officials opposed the creation of such an eccentric project, but later the mayor noted the work Chilaka. In 2006, the famous photographer Bruce Weber photographed the model Kate moss in this place.
When the author died in 2015, at the age of 92 years, the house and the design was purchased by the local Art group Hatch. She launched a campaign to raise funds for restoration of the structure. The joint efforts of caring has collected $55 000. Reconstruction is still ongoing. Hatch Art promises to preserve the heritage Silaka, and create on-site program for artists and the gallery.