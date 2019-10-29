Disorders of the lunar cycle: what is the danger?
Women who encounter irregular or too long monthly cycles, premature death by 33% stronger. Doctors believe it is due to some hidden health problems.
The presence of irregular or prolonged menstrual cycles can be a danger signal of premature death. The researchers found this relationship while studying the menstrual cycles of more than 90,000 women over two decades. Noticeable fluctuations of these cycles by more than a third increased the risk of early death by any cause over a long period of observations. As suggested by doctors, premature death in this case can be attributed to the actual violations of the terms of monthly cycles, and that these failures are caused by some hidden, undiagnosed health problems. For example, polycystic ovaries syndrome, which very often shoots down period.
It is known that this syndrome is caused by insulin resistance, which, in turn, is a risk factor for type II diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. However, the authors of this study from Harvard University studied the reasons for a possible link between premature death and violations of monthly cycles. They only revealed the existing correlation.
Broken are referred to as cycles that begin too early or too late and not follow in regular mode.
The average menstrual cycle lasts 28 days, and the period of bleeding, on average, about 5 days. Perfectly normal, if the duration becomes slightly longer or shorter. However, in the case of some pathologic disorders of menstruation cycles, a woman should be wary and seek medical attention.