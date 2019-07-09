Dispel the main myth about instant noodles
Gastroenterologist expressed his professional opinion and dispelled the biggest myth about instant noodles. According to the physician, this product does not always harm using it person.
In the instant noodles contains a lot of substances of unnatural origin. In the manufacture of this product often use different chemical compounds that can disrupt human health, and especially attentively it is necessary to read the composition on the package to those people who have already disrupted the work of the stomach. However, specialist Nuria Dianova does not consider periodic use of it in food threat. If the buyer has no health problems, and he is registered in the gastroenterological Department, but also supports good physical shape, it maybe a few times a month to afford this food.
The nutritionist notes, the use of these products is also not expected. They contain low quality carbs and no protein, what the energy value is high and nutrients are not. The most dangerous element is E322. It leads to diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, liver and kidneys.