Dispelled 10 myths about diabetes
14 November was the world day to combat diabetes. This disease affects 1 in 11 people on the planet, with the most common type of diseases, diabetes of the 2nd type, you could prevent half of the cases.
Excessive thirst tells about the diabetes
True. Due to the high level of glucose in the blood, man wants to drink constantly.
People with diabetes often lose the sense of smell.
Myth. Diabetes and smell are completely unrelated.
In diabetes loss of hair
Myth. Hair loss is not a symptom of diabetes.
Diabetes can speak frequent urination
True. This may be one of the symptoms, so the body tries to be freed from excess glucose.
Numbness and tingling in the extremities – a symptom of diabetes
True.
Obesity can increase the risk of diabetes of the first type
Myth. Diabetes of the 1st type – a congenital disease. Obesity increases the risk of the disease the second type.
If a person has diabetes, he can’t have a sweet tooth
Myth.
People with diabetes can eat sweets, but they, like all the rest, for overall health and well-being should abandon the use of too many products with high sugar content.
Diabetes life-threatening
True. Diabetes may lead to disability and early death.
Diabetes can not be infected
However, it’s not an infection.
People with diabetes are contraindicated sports
Myth. Sport improves the condition of diabetics.