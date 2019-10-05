Displays 15 kg of toxins from the intestines and blood vessels!
The body should be cleaned every six months, i.e. twice a year, as accumulation of toxins can cause various diseases. Frequent colds, infections, fatigue, drowsiness, inattention – this is the signs of the presence of toxins, harmful bacteria and other potentially dangerous substances.
Here is one of the most popular, natural and effective means of alternative medicine of Russia, which consists of only 4 simple ingredients:
Ingredients: buttermilk, buckwheat flour, ginger and honey.
Yogurt is the elixir of youth and health, and buckwheat flour has excellent medicinal properties. As for ginger, I can say that it is a true miracle of nature, especially when it comes to detoxification. It also regulates bowel activity and helps burn fat.
Medication that we advise you strengthens the body, restores blood vessels, reduces fatigue, stimulates the blood circulation in the hands and feet, but also supports urinary function!
Buckwheat flour lowers blood pressure, reduces symptoms of atherosclerosis and prevents constipation. Combined with yogurt and ginger lowers blood sugar, cleanses the intestines and blood vessels, regulates metabolism and the function of the pancreas.
To prepare the mixture you will need:
-1 tbsp flour buckwheat;
-1/4 tsp ginger powder( you can use fresh ginger)
-200 ml of kefir;
-1 teaspoon natural honey;
Preparation:
Mix thoroughly in a bowl the buckwheat flour, ginger, honey and yogurt;
Leave the mixture in the refrigerator overnight;
On the trail. morning the mixture stir again, and your medicine is ready for use.
The drug should be used instead of Breakfast!
Do not eat other foods within 3 hours after eating.
Continue to use the drug so within 14 days.
If you have elevated sugar, you can use the mixture without the addition of honey