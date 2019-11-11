District in Florida has become a haven for gun owners
Lake County in Florida was the first in the state, adopted a resolution on “Asylum for the Second amendment” and speaking in support of gun rights. Recall that the Second amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right of citizens to keep and bear arms.
Commission of lake County in Central Florida approved the measure last week in response to the proposals of the Democrats running for President of the United States, to buy weapons from the Americans, writes Fox News.
In the resolution passed 4:0 votes, says that law-abiding gun owners of lake County are protected from their weapons were selected.
According to local media, Commissioner Josh Blake said that the resolution draws a line that cannot be crossed without serious consequences.
“I hope it’s without the soft expressions — will be the message to those who can be called “authoritarian control fans” who consider their work to forcibly disarm citizens,” Blake said.
Another district Commissioner, was absent from the vote but also expressed support for the resolution.
A group for gun control in Florida, said that the resolution, which was supported by Blake, meaningless.
“I think it’s just posturing gun lobbyists and their supporters,” said Andy Pelosi, co-chair Florida coalition for the prevention of violence with weapons.