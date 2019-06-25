Distrust reduces life — scientists
All want to live long. Therefore, there was a fashion for a healthy lifestyle. But whether the aspects that gives importance to our society, learned scientists
Experts from the University of Stockholm the study concluded that people from the regions and strata of society, where the more mistrust of other members of society, often die early.
The researchers analyzed data from 25 thousand people, collected between 1978 and 2010 in the framework of a national survey conducted in the USA, the US General Social Survey (GSS), and the register data on mortality from National Death Register (NDI)
It turned out that more trusting people are 17% less likely to have died prematurely compared to those who were afraid of other people. The difference in life expectancy was 10 months.
According to scientists, trusting people to communicate more, have a more developed system of social relationships and are generally less prone to stress. All these indicators are directly linked with human health.
Studies of the influence of social relationships on health are from the beginning of 1990-ies. Previously been shown a strong link between health and openness, compassion and trust in others. Experts also emphasize that the level of trust over the past 20 years has declined. According to them, this is a dangerous trend which may have literally deadly effect.
