Diva Monroe touching congratulated the Glory Kaminskaya happy birthday
Member of the band Neangely, but Kaminska, which is in the process of divorce from her husband and father of two children Edgarom Kaminsky, recently celebrated the anniversary — July 16, she was 35 years old. The cheerful artist decided to treat myself and made a noisy party with star guests and the presenter.
One of the guests was an old friend of Fame, Ukrainian transvestite diva Monroe. On his page on Instagram, she shared a video from the celebration, which shows that all are having a good time. Leading was the Bachelor 9 Nikita Dobrynin, also you can see the lead singer of the band KAZKA Alexander, who performed their hits, partly together with the birthday girl.
Monroe also told the story of their acquaintance and touching congratulated his friend, Recalling, 35 life begins.
“The woman is the Glory of life in only 35 starts. With Neangeli I met 12 years ago. I think I told this funny story, when at the party the presentation of the debut album which became in a moment the popular Duo: red and black Glory Vicky, I was working a wig with a hat. I was so into character, that the bit has not calculated force of Mitylene head. Fortunately all eyes were focused on the heroines of the event and my embarrassment was noticed. By the way at that party I was making out passionately with one very popular now a leading. Well, you understand, poured generously.
As soon as I heard the first hit neongelb, not knowing who’s singing, once it became clear that the group will stay on the show business map of Ukraine and neighboring countries. Interesting, low voice always held in high esteem. But when they saw who the owner of these voices, has become even more interesting. I can’t call myself a fan art of the duet, and two soloists separately. In the same way I communicated with @vikanablack and @babaslavka, sang their songs, saw the clips, external transformation and celebrating of new posters. So the team lives, breathes, despite the rumors, gossip and tumultuous personal life. Although at first I was a little bit sad for Vika, whose popularity was from the very beginning in the shadow of eccentric and sharp-tongued Glory. But over time, each of DeAngelo formed its own army of fans and everything calmed down.
Video: transvestite diva Monroe’s birthday, Fame Kaminskaya (instagram.com/monritta)
Yesterday, on the occasion of the birthday of the redhead from DeAngelo, I discovered a completely different Glory! Shy, very touching and now will be the BAM: modest. And just like 12 years ago, my intuition tells me that soon we will see and of course hear absolutely new Mature singer — a woman of difficult destiny… happy birthday lovely flower @babaslavka and more uncomfortable don’t wear dresses , which they were not spectacular,” wrote the flamboyant artist.
“My Zaya”, gratefully said to her Kaminska.
Followers actively join in the congratulations and thank you for such a fun and positive video.
