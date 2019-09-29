Diva Monroe was impressed by a dramatic stretch of Portugal
Ukrainian transvestite diva Monroe is very active in social networks — she happily interacts with fans, gives them wise advice and positive charges, and also shares spectacular photos. Recently, the actress said, where can I get support to those who do not understand in the family or circle of friends. Now she went to a small vacation in his beloved Portugal.
Monroe showed on his page in Instagram as she spends time in the southern country. She shared a spectacular photo of the city of Porto, where posing on a bridge overlooking the river. One foot in the artist pulled up on the railing of the bridge, showcasing impressive stretching almost the twine!
For walk Monroe chose black breeches, white coat and turquoise sneakers. Complete the look of the orange bandage on his head and a green bag and bright makeup.
“Naska, calm down Want to live here! Bag glasses and a bottle of port”, — shared the transvestite diva, making reference to the twines lover Anastasia Volochkova.
The followers are unable to remain indifferent and left restless Monroe the many admiring reviews.
- well, the beauty of what to say
- What a beautiful view, and you,of course,also very beautiful!)
- My favorite Lisbon. The port is mandatory. And Yes, I want to live there too.
- Here you are cool, our beloved
- Oh, yesterday I watched a video where you said to cross split quite a bit left
- Well done!!!
- I Understand You!!! Porto — favorite city!