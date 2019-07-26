Dive into “Twilight” with the head: on-screen house Kristen Stewart for rent
Something happened, something so long waited for fans of “Twilight.” Those who dreamed to be in place of Bella Swan and live in her room, there was a real chance. On AirBnB you can rent a house in St. Helens, Oregon, this is where the shooting took place popular fantasy.
In the house of Charlie Swan, who in the story is set in the fictional town of Fox, recreated all the furniture and objects shown in the movies. In addition, to the delight of the guests the rooms are cardboard figures Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Jacob black (Taylor Lautner). It is not clear why this honor is not awarded the hero of Robert Pattinson.
Guests can sleep on the bed Bella, dine at the table Charlie and to feel part of a “twilight” world. Fans of “team Edward” will prefer to stay in a room with a view of the front yard from the window, Bella saw Edward approaching. Specially for the “team Jacob” – equipped Guesthouse, located at the main entrance downstairs.
In a house with five bedrooms can accommodate 10 people, but the demand is incredibly high. According to the owners Dina and amber, fully booked 8 months in advance. As for the cost, that night on weekdays will cost the tourists to 330 U.S. dollars, the weekend nights will be much more expensive ― $ 440.