Divine press: 5 brilliant movements from the American coach
Offer you to learn five new exercises for the abdominals. These exercises are very simple but nevertheless extremely effective. With these exercises it is possible not only to simulate a flat stomach and get the perfect relief “cubes” in the press, but also to get rid of back pain.
Professional trainers never tire of repeating that it is better to take quality of the performance, not the number of repetitions of exercises.
Exercise # 1: Plank
Starting position: lying on the stomach. Straighten your back and tighten to the maximum the belly to the spine. Lean on the forearms, palms put on the floor.
Push off the floor to rise up on toes, leaning on his elbows.
You should be like a taut string.
Not Vegemite the lower back.
The abdominal muscles should be tensed that you managed to stay in this position.
Exercise # 2: “Cliffhanger”
Take a position, which is usually squeeze.
Straighten your arms and lean on them.
Pull your right knee up to his chest.
Return to starting position.
Pull your left knee toward your chest.
Perform each exercise at a fast pace.
Exercise # 3: Russian twist
Sit on the floor.
Legs bent at the knees.
Lift feet off the floor, turning down the back (45 degree angle) ago.
Make hands alternately in both directions, performing a twisting of the body.
To complicate the exercise by doing it at a slower pace, holding the dumbbell.
Exercise # 4: Reverse curl
Lie face up, stretch your arms along the body.
Bend legs at the knees.
Raise your knees to your chest on the inhale.
Lower the knees on the exhale.
Do the exercise not too fast, straining a press.
Do not lower your knees to the end, maintaining a distance.
Exercise # 5: Side plank.
Lie on your right side, throwing one leg to the other, and his arms outstretched along the body.
Pripodnimaet using as a support the left elbow.
Lifting the pelvis, tense your abdominal muscles.
Pull the body like a stretched string.
Try to maintain this position or slowly lower and then raise the body.
Do the exercise alternately for both parties.
It is important that this new facility combined with the right diet. Eliminate from your menu fast carbs, fried, fatty and, of course, fast food. Replace junk food in proteins, fruits and vegetables.
Remember that the cubes are beginning to be worked, not in the gym and in your kitchen. Share this app with your friends and get ready for beach season.
