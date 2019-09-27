Divine: touching Kirkorov congratulated lorac happy birthday
Yesterday, 27 September, acting Russian Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak celebrated the 41 anniversary. One of the first singer congratulated the king of pop Philip Kirkorov, writes a portal”.ru”.
On your personal page in Instagramартист published a photo, which he captured in the company of Ani Lorak. Philip and his girlfriend posing in a narrow hotel corridor.
“Happy birthday, divine,” — signed the king of pop the.
One of the first to publish responded herself Ani Lorak. “Thank you, my dear!” she said in the comments.
But Philip didn’t stop. In Storiesон posted a few photo collages of archival photos from lorac. The footage was supplemented with various animation effects: flying hearts, confetti and music.
We will remind that past year for Ani was rich in events. She divorced from her husband, Turkish businessman Murat Nalchajian. The separation of the spouses was preceded by a scandal in the press: Murata noticed in the arms of another. At this difficult time singer supported best friend Philip. As you know, he even became the godfather of the only daughter of actress — Sofia. At the same time, the media has reported that the singer is in a relationship with the sound-producer of the record label Black Star Egor Gleb.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Ani Lorak recently released a brand new song.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter