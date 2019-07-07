Diving in an ice hole helps to cope with anxiety
Brief exposure to cold water significantly reduces anxiety and improves psychological state in General. It found psychologists Tyumen state University. The results of the study were presented at the XVI European psychological Congress, which took place from 2 to 5 July in Moscow, according to Naked Science.
Scientists have studied the relationship of the immune system and psychological defense mechanisms. The experiment involved 65 people engaged in winter swimming for more than five years. Many of them explained their desire to engage in this sport the opportunity to connect with like-minded people. For them, this activity was a protection against loneliness, a way of finding friends.
During the study, researchers found that short-term stay in cold water reduces psychological tensions. According to psychologists, it is the high personal anxiety and carries on an unconscious level people to the so-called “winter swimming”. With prolonged practice of winter swimming increases cognitive activity and motivation of success. Scientists believe that the hardening of the body can be applied as a method of dealing with stress.
Earlier psychologists from the University of Michigan demonstrated that a significant help in dealing with stress have a half-hour nature walks. For their experiment they selected 36 urban residents. Volunteers needed for two months at least three times a week for a walk in nature for at least 10 minutes in the first half of the day, while rejecting the exercise, reading of literature and communication in social networks. In the end, scientists found that even 20 minutes of exposure to nature is enough to reduce cortisol levels.