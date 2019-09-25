Divorce benefited: Lo rocked a slender figure (video)
Popular singer Lolita Milyavskaya, who’s going through a divorce from fifth husband, plunged into work. She recorded a new song, tours a lot and takes part in the show. She is now in another project in Belarus. The name of the show Lolita is not yet declassified, but showed the fun behind the scenes video. The singer poses in skimpy black lingerie, showing off a slim figure.
“Wow you look so skinny! Loboda not keep up”, — attracted the admiration of subscribers. But if you look closely, to the ideal forms of lolita is still far. She’s actually posing in a hoodie with a print of a female figure. The singer made to order.
“I don’t want to scare you! warns of Lolita in the video. — Here, all hiding from me because you think I’m naked. And I’m not naked. This must be a new trend. The hoodie, which is specially made for my music video. While sewing, the measurements are gone and now I almost like painted.”
She also said that now is removed in Minsk.
Recall, Lolita was seriously suffered from the separation from her husband. She was unable to restrain his emotions and started crying during the rehearsal. Says IBA, with Dmitry they have kept friendly relations and civilized will share the following property: each will remain with what was amassed before marriage.
