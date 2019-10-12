Divorce “Brangelina” lasts for 3 years: it became known, why Jolie and pitt can’t agree
Once the relationship of Angelina Jolie and brad pitt admired by almost the entire world, but a few years ago the main theme in the lives of actors became the disintegration of the family and a long divorce process. It is clear that divorce is not easy, especially when it comes to large families — brad and Angelina have six children. But in November last year, the pair have reached an agreement for custody, and even about the change in marital status, and divorce was never completed.
The reason for the protracted divorce process has become a multi-million dollar state of the former partners, which, apparently, they can not divide. According to rumors, the main issue of this section is a winery, Château Miraval, which is jointly owned by Jolie and pitt. The couple purchased it in 2011 and planned to give to children. Now celebrity hired a private judge and negotiate. According to insiders, the process goes smoothly and soon brad and Angelina must come to a decision.
Earlier it was reported that Jolie had sworn never to marry again. Actress thrice tried on the role of the wife, but each time it ended with the divorce. According to Angelina, she didn’t want to officially marry pitt, but her lover insisted on it, and the children of the couples wanted to see my parents married.