Divorce with brad pitt a negative impact on the career of Angelina Jolie
After the world premiere of the second episode of “Maleficent” many fans of Angelina Jolie was unhappy with the fact that the main character in her performance in fact was minor, appearing only in a few scenes at the beginning and the end of the film. While Queen Ingrid, whose role was played by Michelle Pfeiffer, is a big part of the plot and almost constantly “flashes” on the screen.
By the way, during filming there were rumors about a “strained” relationship between the two Actresses, as Jolie supposedly did not want to give glory to his colleague, but Pfeiffer disprove, telling that all was well and she liked the collaboration with Hollywood star.
Despite this, many remain unconvinced and believe that the career of Angelina Jolie is gradually “on the decline”. Some think that a big role was played by the actress ‘ divorce from brad pitt, took a lot of time, but also moral strength. And she’s a celebrity after the final breakup with the ex-lover claimed that about marriage now, not even thinking.