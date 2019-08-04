Divorced Thank Kaminska hinted at an affair with a famous singer

| August 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Thank Kaminska commented, what is really going on between her and singer Artem Ivanov.

Разведенная Слава Каминская намекнула на роман с известным певцом

More than once in the blog of Fame Kaminskaya was a video in which she sang a different song in a duet with songwriter and singer Artem Ivanov. The fans were always confident that they are just colleagues and friends. But recently the actress gave occasion for gossip about their possible relationship. So, Thank again posted a video with their joint composition, commenting:

“I attributed novels with all, except him! But in vain! The theme, saving myself for our old age,” wrote the Glory under the video. By the way, many said that they really would make a beautiful couple.

