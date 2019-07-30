Divorced Thank Kaminska showed rounded tummy (video)

| July 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Разведенная Слава Каминская показала округлившийся животик (видео)

Popular singer Fame Kaminska, who after her divorce from her husband Edgar Kaminsky joined the ranks of the star of the bachelorette, was puzzled by the unexpected Network video. Member of the group “Neangely” was shown in a short Instagram video she is posing for the camera, emphasizing markedly rounded tummy. Glory stands in front of the mirror and stroking it. “Here is the answer to your question why? Because I have a “belly like a Tick”, — ironically signed video Kaminska.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of Babaslavka (@babaslavka) Jul 30, 2019 at 7:40 am PDT

In the comments received to discuss “sensational” news, suggesting that the Glory that awaits a third child.

It’s the third gonna be? Class”, “are You pregnant?”, “Hahaha, 5 points”, “What a plot”, “a Boy? Girl? Watermelon”, “I Think the stork spent the night near”, “Watermelon nakushalsya” — suggest the subscribers of the singer.

However, the Glory left them guessing without comment. Lately she’s tired of the rumours about his love life.

It’s possible that the singer decided just to draw attention and portrayed as “pregnancy”. in which she sang about the pain.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.