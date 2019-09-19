Dizziness and increased heart rate when standing up can be symptoms of serious diseases
Dizziness and increased heart rate when standing up and weakness, constant fatigue, depression and nausea can be symptoms of serious autoimmune diseases. We are talking about the syndrome postural orthostatic tachycardia (SPOT). Women suffer from this disease 5 times more often than men.
Physicians are faced with a number of difficulties in setting of the diagnosis because the syndrome is manifested a whole list of symptoms, including problems in the gastrointestinal tract and bleeding disorders. Until recently, scientists could not determine what provokes the SPOT, but a new study conducted by the University of Toledo in Ohio, USA, proves that the syndrome of postural orthostatic tachycardia is an autoimmune disease. Scientists have discovered that most patients who get the symptoms under the diagnosis, increased levels of autoantibodies to adrenergic alpha 1-receptor.