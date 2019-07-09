Djokovic and Federer at Wimbledon was released in the 100th quarter-finals TBS for two

Novak Djokovic (left, with the main trophy) and Roger Federer, 2015
At Wimbledon in the men’s singles decided eight, which will continue struggle for the main prize of tournament – the challenge Cup.

The fight for the trophy continues Serb Novak Djokovic (the top seed in the tournament), the Spaniard Rafael Nadal (3), the Swiss Roger Federer (2), the Japanese Kei Nishikori (8), Belgian David Goffin (21), American Sam Querrey, the Argentinian, Guido Pella (26) and Spaniard Roberto Bautista-Agut (23).

It is worth noting that Djokovic went out in 45th quarterfinals of the tournament “Grand slam”. For this indicator, it is second only to Federer (55), who will play in the 1/4 finals of Wimbledon for the 17th time and in case of victory will become the first player in history to win one hundred matches, TBS.

A pair of quarterfinalists were as follows:

  • Djokovic – David Goffin
  • Federer – Nishikori.
  • Nadal – Querrey
  • Pella – Bautista-Agut

We would add that the Serb is the reigning champion grass tournament of “Grand slam”. In last year’s final, Novak defeated South African Kevin Anderson.

