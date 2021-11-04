Djokovic breaking Federer's ATP record
Novak Djokovic
The first time to play for the US Open-2021 final. The first time Novak Djokovic won the Masters in Paris against Marton Fuchovich (# 40 ATR).
The match has three nets and ended with a Serb peremogo – 6: 2, 4: 6, 6: 3.
Varto vidnosti, tse 418-ta peremoga Djokovic as the leader of the svitovoy rating … For the cim indicator of the winners of Roger Federer (No. 14 ATP) and becoming the most beautiful in history.
It is Spanish to do Jimmy Connors (390), Ivan Lendl (366) and Pit Sampras (322).
Grigoriy Mukhin