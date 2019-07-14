Djokovic – Federer: live video from the Wimbledon final
Sunday, July 14, at the Central court of Wimbledon will host the final match in the men’s singles between first racket of the world Serb Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer from Switzerland, occupying third place in world ranking. Beginning at 16:00 Kyiv time.
The Swiss, who in August will celebrate 38 years, is the most successful tennis player in the history of the tournament — he has eight League titles. As for the Serbs, on account of his four trophies, including last year, when the final, Novak defeated South African Kevin Anderson.
Note that the upcoming fight will be a jubilee, the 50th in the history of confrontation between players. The advantage on the side of Djokovic — 27 wins against 22, while Federer can not beat the opponent since November of 2015, having suffered four defeats in a row.
Video of the final match will be available in the news (beginning at 16:00)
We will add that the Wimbledon winner will add to your Bank account 2 million 983 thousand dollars, while the loser 1 million 419 thousand in U.S. currency.
