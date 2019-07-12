Djokovic — Federer: where to watch online Wimbledon final
Sunday, July 14, in the suburbs of London, on the centre court of the all England club, will be the winner of perhaps the most prestigious tennis tournament series “Grand slam” Wimbledon, the prize Fund which is 49,43 million dollars.
In the men’s final, will meet eight-time Wimbledon winner 37-year-old Swiss Roger Federer (3rd racket of the world) and the current holder of the trophy 32-year-old Serb Novak Djokovic (1st).
Roger in previous years played in the finals of the competition in the suburbs of London 11 times and on eight occasions has risen to the top, Novak has won four of their four final match at Wimbledon.
As for the history of internal struggles of the Swiss and Serbian, then we will have anniversary, 50th, duel players. While the odds on the side of Djokovic, who won 27 meetings, with 22 defeats. While Federer cannot beat Novak from November 2015 — four failures in a row.
In the upcoming final, the bookies also believe the favourite Serb. For example, analysts of bookmaker William Hill’s chances of Djokovic to win odds of 1.53, Federer is 2.6.
Wimbledon. Men’s final
July 14 (Sunday)
Djokovic — Federer 16:00 “Eurosport 2”
“We all know how Roger is good, especially on grass. He likes to play fast, so the grass he is great. He constantly puts pressure on the opponent, so you have to deal with the constant lack of time to react.
We played with Roger in several memorable finals, so I know what to expect. It’s the Wimbledon final that every tennis player dreams of since childhood, as soon as he picks up a racket. This was why I struggled. I want to experience it again”, — quotes Novak Djokovic Mundo Deportivo.
By the way, the winner of Wimbledon will add to your Bank account 2 million 983 thousand dollars, the loser standing 1 million 419 thousands in U.S. currency.
Photo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter