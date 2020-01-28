Djokovic got Federer at Australian Open (video)
January 28, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Novak Djokovic
The second racket of the world Serb Novak Djokovic won a landslide victory in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, beaten in three sets scored excellent form canadian Milos Raonic 6:4, 6:3, 7:6 (7-1).
In the semifinals, Djokovic will face Roger Federer, who in an incredible dramatic 5-sets match played the American Tennis Sandgren – 6:3, 2:6, 2:6, 7:6 (10-8), 6:3.
Djokovic and Federer will meet in the jubilee 50th time.
At the moment, the Serb leads to their confrontation 26-23.
Highlights of the match Federer – Raonic – the official website of the tournament.