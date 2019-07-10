Djokovic is the first tennis player reached the Wimbledon semifinals

July 10, 2019

Джокович первым из теннисистов вышел в полуфинал Уимблдона

Novak Djokovic
In the semi-finals of the singles of Wimbledon among the men, the first racket of the world Novak Djokovic confidently defeated 21st-seeded David Goffin.

The Serb in three sets gave the Belgian just 6 games, and in the second game was set very rare, as for this stage of the tournament the result when one of the contestants lost all the games 6:4, 6:0, 6:2.

Djokovic in the verge of winning their fifth title at the grass major.

