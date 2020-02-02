Djokovic once again won the Australian Open
Novak Djokovic
In the finale of the first season of the tournament “Grand slam” – Australian Open was found, the second and the fifth racket of the world Novak Djokovic and Dominic Tim, respectively.
Novak decided not to break tradition, according to which the Serb has consistently won all the finals of the Australian Open in which he participated, and in the eighth time became the winner of the Cup of the Norman Brooks.
To do this, the Serb needed four set– 6:4, 4:6, 2:6, 6:3, 6:4.
In the first set, Djokovic dominated to account 4:1, but allowed Tim to equalize through – 4:4. However, the next two games were for Novak – 6:4.
In the second set playing catch-up has played Novak – 1:3, 2:4. However, the Serbs managed to equalize through – 4:4, and when it seemed that Djokovic turned the tide of the second party, the Austrian made a break, and then took his serve – 6:4.
The beginning of the third set was like a continuation of the end of the second – Dominique led 4:1, and, in the end, brought the party to victory 6:2.
Djokovic responded in the fourth set 6:3.
Everything was decided in the final 5th game, in which Novak at the beginning made the break and kept that advantage to the finish 6:4.
The match lasted exactly 4 hours.
For Djokovic is the 17th won the tournament “Grand slam”.
As a bonus, Novak has regained the title of the first racket of the world.
In turn, Tim lost his third final of the Grand slam – Melbourne Austrian twice lost in the final at Roland Garros.