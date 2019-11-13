Djokovic sensationally lost the match at the Final ATP tournament
Dominic Tim
Austrian Dominic Tim in a spectacular fight won by the ex-first racket of the world Serb Novak Djokovic in the second match at the Final ATP tournament in London – 6:7 (5-7), 6:3, 7:6 (7-5).
The match lasted 2 hours and 47 minutes.
The determining factor was the percentage of won break points. Novak drove to victory in just three of their nine attempts, but Dominic the percentage of implementation was 100% four out of four.
Note that this is the second victory of the 26-year-old Austrian in the Final tournament (previously beaten Roger Federer 7:5, 7:5) and he early secured a spot in the semifinals.
In the second match of the group Federer beat Italian Matteo Berrettini 7:6 (7-2), 6:3.
The second ticket to the playoffs in an internal duel will compete for the ex-first racket of the world Djokovic and Federer. Match of “Atlantis” will take place tomorrow.