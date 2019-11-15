Djokovic sheathed racket in the final of the ATP tournament, after losing to Federer (video)
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer
At the Final of the ATP tournament held in the British capital, was the match of the ex-first racket of the world Novak Djokovic (2) and Roger Federer (3).
Note, the losing tennis players completed their performance at the tournament.
The fight lasted 1 hour 14 minutes and ended with a confident victory of Federer 6:4, 6:3.
It was the first win for Roger over Novak in 2015.
In the semi-finals of the tournament contender, the Swiss will be the winner Stefanos Zizipus – Rafael Nadal.
Add that to Roger a spot in the 1/2 final at the Final of the ATP tournament has already become the 16th in his career.
Win the third racket of the world over the second means that Nadal will remain the leader of men’s tennis until the end of the season – the fifth time in his career.