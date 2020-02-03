Djokovic won the Australian Open final aggressive patted the judge on the leg (video)
Novak Djokovic
In the finale of the first season of the tournament “Grand slam” – Australian Open Novak Djokovic defeated Dominik Tim – 6:4, 4:6, 2:6, 6:3, 6:4.
At the end of the second set suddenly sparked a small conflict between Novak and the chief referee of the match.
The incident occurred when the score was 4:4. Djokovic had long delayed his serve and received a second warning of what was obviously disagree.
At the change of ends, the Serb patted the referee on the leg and shouted in his direction:
“You made yourself famous, great job”.