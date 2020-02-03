Djokovic won the Australian Open final aggressive patted the judge on the leg (video)

February 3, 2020

Novak Djokovic

In the finale of the first season of the tournament “Grand slam” – Australian Open Novak Djokovic defeated Dominik Tim – 6:4, 4:6, 2:6, 6:3, 6:4.

At the end of the second set suddenly sparked a small conflict between Novak and the chief referee of the match.

The incident occurred when the score was 4:4. Djokovic had long delayed his serve and received a second warning of what was obviously disagree.

At the change of ends, the Serb patted the referee on the leg and shouted in his direction:

“You made yourself famous, great job”.

