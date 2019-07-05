Dmitry Cherkasov has shared new photos with his wife and children
For those times when former Bachelor Dmitry Cherkasov carefully concealed from everyone his relationship with his beloved Alexandra, publishing an online photo in which she posed from the back. Now Dmitry is a beloved husband and a happy dad. The athlete brings not only his own son Mark, and wife’s child from a previous relationship. It seems that in this family there is complete idyll, because on the new pictures that Dmitri posted, all look incredibly happy.
“The most valuable thing in life is family” — signed by the athlete gentle footage with his wife and two sons.
By the way, under one of the photos my wife and Dmitry opened the story of their relationship, noting that they had a period of difficulties. But they were able to preserve feelings.
“Before this photo we talked about their complicated love stories, and realized once again how strong our bond is. Think the photo conveys all the emotions that we feel each other! Once again I say thank you to destiny for that that you didn’t give up and believed in us!” — wrote the athlete.