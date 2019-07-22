Dmitry Kolyadenko gave married Irina Bilyk diamond ring: husband angry and jealous

Dmitry Kolyadenko — chelovek-holiday in the Ukrainian show business. In public he is always in a good mood, he can cheer up any company and attract the attention of outrageous antics and colorful outfits. He graduated from Dnepropetrovsk theatre school, he began his career in the Amounts, dancing in the operetta. After graduating from the Paris school of modern choreography went to conquer Kiev. Here he founded the ballet “Art-classic”, which was noticed by producer Eugene rybczynski and invited to tour with the then-popular EL Kravchuk. Kolyadenko set of numbers for many artists, musicals, acted the leading on the TV and coach in the talent show. For 11 years he was married to the founder of the ballet Freedom Elena Kolyadenko, they have a son Philip.

The second great love of Dmitry — singer Irina Bilyk. The couple lived in a civil marriage, but a formal relationship was never formalized. The affair ended in scandal. Now he does not hide that he is ready to wait for his Muse for many years. Well, let that on July 22 he will be 48 years. Says, age does not feel.

On the eve of the birthday of Dmitry Kolyadenko answered the questions of “FACTS”

— How will you celebrate?

— I’m more into birthdays I love to work, to create the holiday for others. So this time I’m on the set of the new video for the song “Tumbal Yea”. After completion of the work the whole team drink champagne, look at the stars, sing karaoke.

— That singing?

— Definitely not their songs. Love Lima Vajkule, Luba Uspenskaya, Tina Karol, Alla Pugacheva, Soso Pavliashvili, Irina Bilyk… We’re on the road, when we go on tour, all the while singing.

— Irina will come to congratulate you?

— She congratulates me every year. When she is in Kiev, arrives with gifts. Now I want to get her in his new video. I think the birthday can not refuse. But it is in a large round, schedule challenging, but I’m waiting.

— You have a special relationship. Is it true that you once made her an offer of marriage?

Is already the sixth sentence. Gave her a ring with diamonds. Ira took it with pleasure and promised to think.

— She’s married!

I told her that I would wait for another ten years. And then go downhill.

— You flew to the wedding of Alina Grosu in Italy?

— It was a gorgeous wedding! There was Vitaly Kozlovsky, Pavel Zibrov, Katya Osadchaya, a close circle of relatives and friends. We did fantastic four day, was in Venice, Verona, visited the castle of Romeo and Juliet, went on a boat trip on a big ship. I fell in love with Italy after this trip. I even hinted Bilicki: give yourself’ll have such a romantic wedding. She just laughed.

— How do you respond to her husband Aslan?

— He does not like it, he gets angry, jealous. Ira even gave me a lecture: “What did you do?”. Of course, I don’t want to break up the family and interfere with their relationship. Ira is a very wise woman and she knows what’s right for her. I sincerely wish her happiness and is willing to wait. Now Ira and I are real friends. Such relations, as we do, you can not undo. We had a lot of love, a dramatic breakup with a loud quarrels and throwing sofas through the window. Then after the divorce five years, we did not communicate.

Now we have reached a new level of relations. Very subtly feel each other. We lived in Venice in the same hotel but on different floors. The food in the Elevator, the door opens on the third floor, and there Ira is. After a few hours, again, without ringing, was found. And so a few times. We have some kind of connection again, I can feel it.

— That is, another woman next to me can’t you see?

— Well, I’m still Il wait. While the young and beautiful, I want happiness, I sincerely want to fall in love, become a father. And even more want to become a young grandfather. I ask my son’s grandchildren.

— How you feel in 48?

I can’t believe that in two years will celebrate its 50th anniversary, and soul feel at 24-25, not more. Friends joke that could get me a holiday with crystal vases, awards, medals and diplomas, gowns and household Slippers. For me life is always beautiful. Because at any age you can feel young and look good. It is important to look after yourself, eat a healthy diet, vitamins, physical activity…

— How do you follow form?

— Besides the above, two days before the concert, arrange fasting days, do not eat fried potatoes, bread, don’t drink, lean on greens and fish. With sports I’m not very good. But I’m dancing a lot. Have dumbbells at home, but come to him once a week. It’s boring for me. Before buying a gym membership, tried to deal with the coach, but can’t see how others complain. It’s not mine.

— Is it true that your son broke up with the singer Tatyana Reshetnyak?

Philip is now plunged into the work. He works in the group KADNAY, Alan Badoev shot them chic clip and mom Lena Kolyadenko produced video. In private life he was now calm. He is really busy. Just yesterday waited for him for dinner, and he didn’t, promised to come another time. I love to cook for him. Make chicken wings on the grill, the soups, including vegetable — with anchovies in tomato sauce and beans. When the son arrives on the table is always the first, second, salad and fruit compote. By the way, Shary is also outstanding cooks.

— Consults with you in your work?

— I already ask him: “Dad in the trend? How do you like my drums?”. He shows me his demos. This modern stylish music. Asked Phil to write me a song.

— In politics you name?

— Thu-Thu-Thu! I know nothing about them. I and so work to do! Now is definitely allowing you to earn money and buy new sandals to make clips and to pay salaries to the staff. It’s all good. Importantly, the world has come in our country.

A dream that I would like to get for the 50th anniversary?

— To be honest, this date scares me. I want happiness, family, home comfort, that the house was running and laughing children, that the country prospered, to have our people in the refrigerator was a sausage, enough money remained for a ticket to the concert. Want to organize a big tour of Ukraine and to star in the film.

— Personal happiness and show business compatible?

— Here Bilyk says that this is impossible. I don’t think so. We were happy together, went on tour, haven’t been apart for 24 hours a day, and we were good and convenient. At the same time, do not bother each other. For me it is important that the partner was nearby. I do not understand those artists who are touring, and their husbands sit at home.

We will remind, Irina Bilyk married a Russian stylist and photographer, Aslan Akhmadov. The couple has a son Tabriz, who gave birth to a surrogate mother.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter