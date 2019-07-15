Dmitry Komarov told about the “mysterious” acquaintance with his wife
Broadcaster and author of “the World inside out”, Dmitry Komarov, who in June 2019 secretly married to the Ukrainian model Alexandra Kucherenko, first told about how the future spouses met each other. According to Dmitry, it was really crucial, writes, “Telenedelya”.
According to the moderator, the meeting with Alexandra was really mystical. They met at a beauty contest “Miss Ukraine 2016”, from refereeing in which Mosquitoes initially refused.
“We started a little mystically. Like all went to the fact that I became a member of the jury at the contest “Miss Ukraine 2016″. I tried to refuse participation: I do not like social events. I have a very busy schedule, I uploaded people. Refused, but the organizers asked. In the end, decided to meet and agreed,” he remembered leading.
It is noteworthy that doubts about the participation in the contest and Alexander. This model was destined to win it, and with it to meet their future spouse.
Today, as admitted by Mosquitoes, between them there are no secrets, even if we are talking about dangerous expeditions leading. Until now, he told not even his parents.
“Sasha is the first person I share everything. About how I almost drowned, I didn’t even tell my parents, didn’t want to scare them away. And after talking with Sasha, I get over it quickly. By the way, my notes for a future book, he also reads the first. When they can be seen by other readers, I can’t say — in my schedule rarely get to find time for books,” he said.
