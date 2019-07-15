Dmitry Komarov told about the mystical familiarity with the wife
In June this year, the famous presenter of the program “the World inside out” and long-time bachelor, Dmitry Komarov was struck by the many unexpected confession that he was married. His choice was “Miss Ukraine 2016” and his partner on the show “dancing with the stars 2018” Alexander Kucherenko.
The couple had a secret wedding in Israel and spent their honeymoon in the Maldives. For the first time since news of his marriage to 36-year-old Mosquitoes, and 21-year-old Derek and starred in the romantic photo shoot, which is staged at sunset at the Kiev sea.
Couple for summer shooting chose tender images — Sasha playful white dress, and Dmitry — white shirt and shorts in sand color. Couple posed outdoors and the footage was very atmospheric and filled with love.
In an interview for Viva magazine, the pair said that he considered his acquaintance mystical, because they had all the chances not to meet in that beauty contest.
As you know, Dmitry and Alexander met at the competition, where she was a member, and leader — member jury.
“We started a little mystically. Like all went to the fact that I became a member of the jury at the contest “Miss Ukraine 2016″. I tried to refuse participation: I do not like social events. I have a very busy schedule, I uploaded people. Refused, but the organizers asked. In the end, decided to meet and agree,” admitted Mosquitoes.
According to Alexandra, she also at first did not want to participate in this event.
The leader said that he was a confirmed bachelor and never in my life not looking for a bride.
“Just always knew that my will come to me from destiny. A girl is rarely seen. In our relationship, no offense or manipulation. Sasha sweet, honest and kind… right”, — confessed Dmitry.
Between spouses there are no secrets, and even on dangerous expeditions leading always says Alexandra, but parents sometimes not.
“Sasha is the first person I share everything. About how I almost drowned, I didn’t even tell my parents, didn’t want to scare them away. And after talking with Sasha, I get over it quickly. By the way, my notes for future books he also reads the first. When they can be seen by other readers, I can’t say — in my schedule occasionally goes out to find time for books,” commented the Mosquito.