Dmitry Komarov took a vacation without his wife, but in the company of another woman (photo)
Broadcaster and author of “the World inside out”, Dmitry Komarov, who in June 2019 secretly married to the Ukrainian model Alexandra Kucherenko, published in Instagram photo from my vacation in Spain, which he captured, together with his brother and sister.
“Today, before returning home errands around Barcelona with brother @kol_yan and sister @komarova_angelina on the Segways. The theme has long been known, is already actively used in more than hundred cities in the world, but I tested for the first time. Like incredibly. If we had bike paths and smooth, the normal junction of the eyebrows — I would love this thing in the summer, I went to work in Kiev, as do many Europeans. Downloaded the app, found on the map nearest the scooter, took, got, where you need to go, right there parked and left. Very fun, environmentally friendly and convenient”, — he wrote.
The presenter regretted that Ukraine is not possible while riding on these scooters.
“Alas, we are such a service not yet ready. On public roads — no way. Dangerous. So I wait for the bike lanes!” — he wrote.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, informed Dmitry Komarov showed his funny childhood pictures. He devoted their Day photographer who is celebrated on 12 July. The shots of the baby Dima holds his first camera, and it determined his future profession.
