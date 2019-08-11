Dmitry Medvedev has promised to the President of Kyrgyzstan support from Russia (PHOTO)

Loading...

Russia will continue in the future to provide assistance and support to Kyrgyzstan, said Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at a meeting with the President of the Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The Prime Minister arrived in Kyrgyzstan at the meeting of Prime Ministers of the countries of the Eurasian economic Union (EEU), which takes place in Cholpon-ATA on lake Issyk-Kul.

“We do have very good advanced relations. We counsel on a variety of issues. Wherever possible we do try to provide help and support to our friend and partner, the Republic of Kyrgizstan. This will continue, no doubt about it”, – Medvedev assured the Kyrgyz leader. The Prime Minister’s words leads TASS.

He also said that before his trip to the meeting of the Eurasian intergovernmental Council discussed the issues of bilateral relations with the Russian President. “I want to send greetings to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. Before coming here we were just discussing our relationship and a number of other issues,” – said Medvedev.

The Russian head of government expressed confidence that “today’s meeting will contribute to the Treasury of the bilateral partnership between our countries”.

In turn, Jeenbekov stressed that in recent years countries maintain close political dialogue at the highest level. “We always feel your support. And You know in Kyrgyzstan, as a true friend, and contribute to our strategic partnership. And we consider You our close friend. You always especially about Kyrgyzstan”, – said the head of the Republic.

Jeenbekov noted earlier, Russia has provided financial assistance to the Republic, as well as technical support during the summit of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO).

Before meeting Jeenbekov Dmitry Medvedev expressed the hope that the events of recent days in Kyrgyzstan will not be a negative background for the upcoming meeting of the EEU. He stressed that the detention of the former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is an internal affair of the Republic, but Moscow is watching the situation and hope that it will be developing in the legal field. “Kyrgyzstan is our major partner, our friends live here,” – said Medvedev, noting that Bishkek is involved in the Eurasian economic Union and part of the Organization of collective security Treaty (CSTO).

“In my opinion, it is obvious that in XXI century its limit on revolutions, as they say, Kyrgyzstan is already exhausted, and it would be bad if this kind of event will lead to a political and hence economic instability in the country, – said Dmitry Medvedev. Is just hit by the huge number of people who live in the country, including strikes and even in our Eurasian project.”

According to him, Moscow is watching the situation closely. Medvedev said that on Thursday morning he spoke on this subject with Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Muhammetkuli by Abylgazieva with which communication will continue on Friday. The Russian Prime Minister also promised “will touch these issues,” August 9 at the meeting with the Kyrgyz President.

“We hope that all those procedures, which will occur in the future will be based on strict compliance with local laws – both criminal and criminal procedure and the Constitution, because there lays the answers to many questions that are now, – said the head of the Russian government. Everything else (regarding the situation in Kyrgyzstan. – Approx. TASS) – the case of our Kyrgyz colleagues”.

We will remind, on 7 August, the special forces of State Committee for national security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan made an unsuccessful attempt of detention of a suspect of corruption and deprived of the immunity of former President of the country Almazbek Atambayev. Supporters of former head of state, who has repeatedly denied all allegations against him, resisted. The clashes died from gunshot wounds, one soldier of a special squad “alpha”.

Also injured 98 people, including law enforcement officers. Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that the President violated the Constitution, offered armed resistance to the security forces.

On Thursday, thousands of supporters of Atambaev went to the Central square of the capital Ala-Too, where they began to demand the resignation of President Sooronbay Zheenbekov. Arrived on the scene a few hundred special forces soldiers who are using non-lethal weapons, including stun grenades, first drove protesters from the square, and then from the Central part of the city.

Atambayev after the arrest was taken to SCNS, where he was arrested after a six-hour interrogation. The decision on detention has taken away the judge.

Informed Almazbek Atambayev was suspected of illicit enrichment and misappropriation of land, corruption in the modernization of the Bishkek TPP and involvement in the illegal release of Chechen kingpin Aziz batukaeva in 2013. In this case the ex-head of state called the charges nonsense, and three times refused to come for questioning. Atambayev also said that he has premium weapons and in the case of attempts to capture it will render armed resistance.

In late June, the Parliament deprived the state of immunity, which he had as a former President. A month later, the former head of state tried to enlist the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin. 24 July 2019 Atambayev flew from Kyrgyzstan to Russia on a private plane from the Russian air base in Kant. This decision, he explained that he feared detention and provocations. In Moscow he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following the meeting, Putin said that Kyrgyzstan needs political stability, therefore, “all people should unite around the current President and to help him in the development of the state.”