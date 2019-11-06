Dmitry Medvedev made fun of a caustic caricature of words about robots
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev recently revealed “secret” that the Russians want to replace the robots, writes Рoliteka.net. The politician is sure — people need to prepare themselves to re-train.
In response, the cartoonist Kamil Muzykaev in Instagram published a cartoon. Figure Medvedev is pictured in the chair, he was approached by the robot that points a finger to the side. Thus, thanks to new technologies, the Prime Minister may leave his post.
It is known that the Russians were taken aback after the statements of Medvedev, and said that it should be replaced by a robot. In particular, the post cartoonist gathered many positive reviews:
“First it has to be replaced!!!”, “Yeah, the last interview of Medvedev about the steady growth is something. PU learned”, “If all the robots, one to retrain something? I feel that there is communism: from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs 😂😂”, “IRJAN get UP FOR WORK TIME”, “As always to the point absy 🔥👏”, “How thin,” “To tears 😂😂😂😂👍”, “If the robot will work for me, I will be paid a salary?”, “I’m like a robot 🤣,” wrote netizens.