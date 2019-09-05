DMV officials in new York want to give the right to decide whether to grant rights to illegals
The legislators of the state of new York from the Republican party has developed a bill to provide legal protection to staff of the Department of motor vehicles (DMV) if they refuse to issue driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants, thereby violating the state adopted in June a Law on a green light.
A leading Republican of the Senate of the state of new York John Flanagan introduced a bill that would protect employees of the Department of motor vehicles from prosecution if they refuse to issue driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants. This bill would allow officials to defend themselves if the state will initiate a lawsuit against them for refusing to issue driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants. It will also protect them from dismissal, as they do not violate Federal laws. After all, at the Federal level, the issuance of driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants is illegal.
We will remind, according to the “Law on green light”, adopted by the legislative Assembly of the state of new York and signed on June 17, Governor Andrew Cuomo, illegal immigrants in the region are allowed to get a driver’s license. The law allows the Governor to remove County clerks from office if he refuses to give rights to illegals. Supporters argue that the law will improve road safety and ensure the development of the economy of the state.
However, the controversial law caused indignation on the part of officials of DMV throughout the state, some of them filed lawsuits in Federal court, arguing that the law is contrary to Federal policy.
“Senator sepúlveda, member of Parliament Crespo, has developed a bill that is really friendly and really helpful to illegal immigrants. But he’s not helping the taxpayers, not helping law-abiding citizens,” said Flanagan, presenting his bill.
“It violates Federal law and puts all government employees into the position in which they face the possibility of losing their jobs if they do the right thing and use the Federal immigration law,” says Flanagan.
“The Governor openly declared, that will dismiss officials who do not adhere to the principles of the law “About the green light.” A logical extension of this is that any employee of the state, which currently has no protection, you may end up losing your job” — outraged politician.
The law On “green light” comes into force in December.