DNA banks and the ‘doomsday vault’: how scientists are preparing for the end of the world
Scientists seriously believe that human civilization may come to an end. According to the Institute of global catastrophes, the chance that by 2100 the world roll to hell, is as much as 20%. This writes AdMe.ru.
Options of doomsday scenario, the mass — uprising of artificial intelligence to genetically modified virus. Therefore, biologists, astronomers and other professionals have United in order to face all possible global catastrophes.
1. Already created a “doomsday vault” that will save the world from hunger
In the early 2000s, large country decided that it would be nice to have a warranty the vault of seeds that will survive in a nuclear Apocalypse, and the invasion of aliens, and other possible options for the end of the world.
Now the Bank is: in Svalbardicum global storage (Spitsbergen, Norway) at 130-m depth under a layer of permafrost trapped hundreds of thousands of types of seeds. Three times a year the Bank opens its doors, and any country can make seed material for storage.
2. Biologists have invented the frozen zoo
Over the past 500-600 years, humanity has put on the brink of extinction for hundreds of species of animals. So scientists had to build a kind of Noah’s ark, only in test tubes.
In the zoo San Diego (CA) is the world’s largest collection of 10 000 samples of frozen cells of endangered animals. The same work is being done in other countries. Theoretically people will be able to revive the already extinct Tasmanian wolves, or even mammoths.
3. The state can feed them 2-3 months due to thrift
In the case of the Apocalypse, people first need food and water. And if the water is more or less clear — wells and treatment plants will not die of thirst, with food much more difficult. Theoretically, the larger States have a strategic supply of food — canned goods, grains and freeze-dried packages for the first time. However, the feast is still not necessary. On average, wheat is stored in the volume, which is enough only for 60 days.
4. Genetics collect and store human bacteria to make you sick
In the human body there are millions of beneficial bacteria and microorganisms, but their number is constantly decreasing due to climate change and antibiotic use. Biologists and geneticists collect and store samples of beneficial bacteria in special gene banks.
There are 4 banks of DNA. The last and largest built in China are to be stored 300 thousand samples of microbes, plants, and human DNA. All of this information, the scientists digitized and converted into a huge library. Sooner or later with this data, people will learn to synthesize DNA of animals and even human.
5. Scientists have come up with what to do food, if the Sun will go out
Scientists believe that in the case of the fall of a huge meteorite or the eruption of volcanoes is one of the Sun disappears behind the clouds of dust and ash. Then to grow wheat and vegetables from seeds in store will not succeed. So the lucky ones who survived the Apocalypse, will not be able to eat the bun at least 10 years.
Post-apocalyptic menu is very specific: mushrooms grown in fallen leaves, or cellulose, recycled with the help of bacteria as well as algae and marine reptiles.
6. Math already figured out our chances in case of a zombie Apocalypse
Scientists believe that a zombie Apocalypse hardly ever will come — in the world there is no such virus/bacteria, which would force the dead to roam the streets. However, among insects and even rats are the real zombies — some parasites and infection change the behavior of the host to their advantage.
Scientists build mathematical models of the spread of different viruses. According to their calculations, animate dead would destroy most of humanity for some 9 months. According to these forecasts, most likely those who climb high into the mountains and will master the skills of self-defense.
7. Some States require people to dig bunkers
In some countries, bomb shelters are a mandatory part of urban planning. For example, in Norway, all buildings larger than 1,000 sq m should have its own refuge in case of disaster.
In Germany there are bins for 3% of the population in Austria to 30% in Sweden saved 81%, and in Switzerland there will be enough space even for guests — there shelters will provide 114% of the population. For those who prefer to spend the day of judgment with comfort, building luxury bunkers with pools, gyms and up medical cabinets. However, the prices are just space — from $200 thousand to $4.5 million.
8. The plot of the movie “Armageddon” could happen again, but specialists have 2 solve
Experts of space agencies around the world are seriously preparing for the Earth’s collision with a meteorite. Today there are 20 000 potential celestial bodies that can fall to the planet.
In the film “Armageddon” Bruce Willis saved the planet from the asteroid with their lives. Experts believe that could do without human victims and run a meteorite tactical nuclear warhead. But there’s a more realistic scenario: to be launched into space ship that just push or slow down the asteroid. Because of the changing speed of the celestial body will raskinetsya with the Ground.
9. Some countries store vaccine for a nonexistent disease
According to the world health organization (who), the risk of a global pandemic today is greater than ever: a mutated flu virus or other infections become so dangerous that can spread around the world for 36 hours.
However, in larger States, in addition to food, there is also biotopes, where are the vaccines, medicines and antibiotics for any occasion. Here are the vaccines even those diseases that humanity has long been won (e.g., smallpox). This means that video clips with overcrowded hospitals and other horrors in reality impossible.
10. Bill gates and Microsoft have hidden the source codes of critical applications at the end of the world
Computer giant Microsoft is also preparing for the end of the world. The company took an abandoned coal mine at Svalbard near semenaxreview put in source code Windows, Linux, Android and 6 000 other apps.
Codes printed on special film, which can store up to 2 000 years in permafrost. They can be read without a computer with a magnifying glass.
11. Linguists record dying languages for posterity
Under the influence of globalization disappear not only animals and plants but also the whole nation. Linguists came together and formed the project “Rosetta”, which will preserve for future generations dying languages.
At the completion of all the collected material will be engraved on a Nickel disk, which can store up to 10,000 years. Now enthusiasts collected 10,000 pages of text in 2,500 languages.
12. Biologist from New Zealand told where to go if the world will end
New Zealand biologist Nick Wilson have calculated an index security in case of the Apocalypse from genetically modified virus. According to the calculations of Wilson, the virus will be persistent and quick that the chances will remain only those who managed to get to New Zealand, Australia and Iceland (just because they are all surrounded by water and malaysary).
Slightly less likely among residents of Cuba, Fiji, Jamaica, Barbados, and Japan. But they are also relatively safe. In the case of an epidemic in these countries you can survive the end of the world.