“Dnepr-1” are in the minority stood on Vorskla’s pitch: the match of championship of Ukraine
On Saturday, August 17, fights in Poltava and Chernihiv started the program 4-go round of the championship of Ukraine.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 4th round
“Vorskla” (Poltava) — “Dnepr-1” — 1:1 (Kolomoets, 54 — Chichikov, 50). For 90 minutes, removed Kravchenko (“Dnepr-1”). Youth teams — 1:0.
“Desna” (Chernigov) — Kolos (Kovalivka) — 0:0. Youth teams — 4:0.
Before Saturday’s duel at the stadium named after Oleksiy butovskyi in Poltava “Vorskla” and “Dnepr-1” met in official matches only once, when in the spring of 2019, the team of Dmitry Mikhaylenko did not allow the Poltava in the Ukrainian Cup semi-final (2:0). Poltava last week signed contracts with 24-year-old ex-defender “Dynamo” Zurab Ochigava and 21-year-old Albanian striker Rubin Jebem.
As for guests, they have due to injury was unable to take the field forward Supryaga, and already in the opening “broke down” defender Loperena. This trouble of “Dnepr-1” could not be limited, but the capital’s referee aranovsky 7 minutes is not appointed in gate of visitors of a penalty and was shown a yellow card for simulation, the Croat will Shekicho, who scored in the last round of two goals “Lviv” (3:2). By the way, Sehic as a freshman, “Vorskla” from the “Port” of Luisao, did not finish the match because of injury.
The scoring opened in the second half, when the gates of Poltava was struck by… an ex-football player of “Vorskla” Chichikov. However, the wards of the Kosovo effort Kalomoira equalized four minutes later. And at the end of normal time the hosts got a chance to snatch victory after removal from the field, 36-year-old captain of “Dnepr-1” Kravchenko (another former player of “Vorskla”), but the visitors survived.
The match against Premier League newcomers “Ear” became the coach of the “Gums” Oleksandr Ryabokon 50th home at the helm of different teams in the Championships of Ukraine (specialist also headed the elite Borisfen). In the first half his players were much closer to success than the opponent, but in one of episodes the goalkeeper Yashkov parried the blow in an emphasis of Denis Favorov, and the second guests from the village in the Kiev region after the “shot” Filippov saved by the woodwork.
After the break, Desna continued desperate attempts to win the Premier League newcomers, but Kolos stood, rising to fourth place in the standings.
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 9 (3);
2. Zarya — 7 (3);
3. Desna — 7 (4);
4. Kolos — 7 (4);
5. Dynamo — 6 (3);
6. “Dnepr-1” — 5 (4);
7. “Mariupol” — 4 (3);
8. Vorskla — 4 (4);
9. “Alexandria” — 3 (3);
10. Lions — 3 (3);
11. Karpaty — 1 (3);
12. “Olympic” — 0 (3).
In the 4th round of the championship of Ukraine on 18 August, will play: “Olimpik” — “Karpaty”, “dawn” — “Alexandria” and “lions” — “the miner”. Match “Mariupol” — “Dynamo” postponed to September 25.
.
Photo SC “Dnepr-1”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter